RAKNI: A man and his son died in a gas leakage explosion in Lodhran on Sunday.

As per Rescue sources, the incident occurred in Barkat Aaray Bazaar in Lodhran where a Sui gas stove was left open at night due to which the house was filled with gas.

As soon as Shahbaz lit a match in the morning, a fire exploded in the room leaving him and his son burnt to death. The Rescue authorities rushed to the house and moved the dead bodies to the hospitals.