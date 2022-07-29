Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha and Head of Qatar Charity, Ameen Abdul Rahman discussing the pro-poor initiatives, during a meeting in Islamabad

Islamabad, July 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha, in PBM’s Head Office. Qatar Charity’s chief congratulated Amir Fida Paracha on assuming the position of Managing Director of PBM and expressed the best wishes. During the meeting, it was agreed between the two institutions to further strengthen the series of joint efforts in the field of social security.

Highlighting the mutual love and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for supporting PBM in carrying out the various welfare activities including the provision of artificial limbs to the Persons with Disabilities. He also expressed hope that PBM and Qatar Charity will continue their joint efforts to help the poor people of Pakistan.

