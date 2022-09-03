Massive national effort underway to restore essential services in flood-hit areas: PM 

Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says a massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. In a tweet today (Saturday), the Prime Minister said National Highway Authority, Power DISCOs, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds and largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure.

In another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said floods inflicted a serious damage on power system in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was a big challenge to provide power supply in the affected areas. He commended Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial and his team for incessantly working to ensure the restoration of power supply.

