News Ticker: ﻿IIOJK political parties vow to challenge nominations of 5 MLAs from BJP﻿President, PM for focusing on climate change mitigation﻿Arms supply to Israel will eventually destroy India, warns Abdullah﻿Reforms underway in energy sector: Awais Leghari﻿Chinese delegation expresses confidence in SIFC﻿Protest sit-in at Chasma Bypass area called off﻿Minister lauds PM for putting Pakistan on path of prosperity﻿APC urges world to play role to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza﻿Three holidays announced in twin cities for SCO meeting﻿Security of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: Interior Minister﻿Sindh CM reviews law and order situation﻿Russia, Pakistan discuss matters of bilateral defence, economic cooperation﻿Pakistan condemns Hindu priest’s blasphemous remarks﻿Saudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi Event﻿PM strongly denounces tragic incident in Karachi﻿Rahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in Goa﻿Pakistan’s envoy explores educational collaboration opportunities with Synergy University﻿Pakistan condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport﻿KP Governor urges world to protect rights of Palestinians﻿Interior Minister strongly condemns blast at signal near Karachi airport﻿Palestine Solidarity Day observed﻿Rural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chief﻿World Habitat Day observed﻿Standard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: Quraishy﻿Shutterdown strike observed in Dalbandin﻿Security of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: Mohsin﻿KMC will extend all possible support for Red Line Corridor: Wahab﻿PM strongly denounces tragic incident in Karachi﻿APHC urges world to press Delhi for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute﻿Workers Unite Nationwide Against Anti-Workers labour codes﻿PM’s aide highlights climate action, youth’s role in shaping eco-friendly cities﻿Israel has crossed all limits of ferocity: JUI leader﻿President, PM urge world to play role to end bloodshed in Gaza﻿PM pledges Govt’s unwavering support to unarmed Palestinians﻿Haris to lead Pakistan Shaheens in ACC Men’s Asia Cup﻿Wahab concerned over plight of oppressed Palestinians﻿India’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fear﻿Pakistan ready to host SCO meeting in Islamabad: FO﻿President condemns blast near Karachi airport﻿APC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza﻿Sindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTI﻿Rally taken out in Mian Channu in support of constitutional amendment﻿India’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fear﻿Standard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: Quraishy﻿Rahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in Goa﻿Sindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTI﻿Saudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi Event﻿Rural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chief﻿Achakzai says he had earlier warned of public meetings﻿Ladakh leaders yet to find venue for hunger strike protest﻿PTI always chooses violence under guise of protest: PM﻿Fowzia briefs Dr Zakir Naik on ordeal of Aafia﻿No one will be allowed to destabilize economy: PM﻿SSUET delegation participates in GCWOT and ACTIVE Project Review in Spain﻿Top delegation meets Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah﻿NIA conducts searches in held Kashmir﻿Islamabad Police fully alert to protect citizens’ lives, properties: IG﻿56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka return home today﻿Man gunned down in Turbat﻿Palestine Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow﻿CLOSING CEREMONY OF 10TH CNS AMATEUR NET SHIELD GOLF TOURNAMENT 2024 HELD IN LAHORE﻿Pakistan witnessing FDI due to efforts of SIFC﻿PDP calls for expediting lingering Red Line BRT project﻿Mohsin announces Shaheed package for policeman’s family﻿Confident Pakistan aim to end drought in 1st Test against England﻿King Salman Centre distributes relief to flood-hit families in KP﻿Quettta-Chaman highway blocked against anti encroachment drive﻿Govt bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement citing security threats﻿Pakistan Army wins National Women’s Gymnastics Championship﻿Journey of progress, development to continue: Tarar﻿PTI Balochistan stages protest outside Quetta Press Club﻿Mechanic electrocuted to death near Duki﻿President offers condolences to family of martyred Lt. Colonel﻿Ceremony held in Gwadar District to commemorate Teachers Day﻿Deputy PM calls for unity, prioritizing national interests﻿IDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19﻿280 skills centers to be set up in Pakistan for youth employment﻿IDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19﻿Targeting Kashmiris: Indian police blacklist properties of over 4,200 individuals in IIOJK﻿Murad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’s development﻿Maryam urges state to treat PTI like it deals with terrorists﻿Funeral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in Peshawar﻿Climate change and New Delhi’s actions devastate apple production in Kashmir﻿AJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir cause﻿Islamabadites facing hardships due to political party’s protest: Memon﻿Pakistan advises India to abide by UNSC resolutions on Kashmir issue﻿CPEC PhaseII begins with new agreements b/w Pakistan, China﻿Chinese investors showing interest to invest in Pakistan﻿PM expresses grief over death of Muhammad Aslam Saleemi﻿Punjab CM lays foundation stone of autism school in Lahore﻿Ladakh activist Wangchuk begins hunger strike over Modi regime’s inaction﻿Policeman who had shot dead a prisoner accused of blasphemy released﻿Punjab PDMA issues rain alert for various districts﻿Planning Minister lauds teachers’ role in shaping nation’s future﻿Malaysian companies reiterate to expand their business through Pakistan’s ports﻿Funeral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in Peshawar﻿Pakistan Army troops patrol in ICT to maintain law, order﻿Status of a teacher has always been sacred: minister﻿Unidentified miscreants open fire at Ufone tower﻿President, PM laud security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan