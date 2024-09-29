Medical and Engineering Graduates Welfare Association of Sindh organized a one-day free medical camp at village Mahru Keerio of taluka Tando Allahyar today (Sunday).
Doctors having expertise in different diseases checked up a large number of poor patients at the camp at Muzamil Floor Mills of the village and provided them treatment with medicines free of cost, said Engr Abdul Jabbar Solangi, the Chairman of Medical and Engineering Graduates Welfare Association of Sindh. A large number of
The medical camp was set up with the support of NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Engr Saleemullah Odho, DHO Tando Allahyar Dr Muhammad Amin Bhatti, IEP Karachi Centre Secretary Engr Muhammad Farooq Arabi, Dean Faculty Agriculture Engineering University Tandojam Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Muzamil Floor Mills’s Engr Muhammad Anwar Soomro, LP Private Limited, and Pharmaceutical Laboratories Private Limited.
Engr Zainul Abdin Khuhro hailed the social work of Medical and Engineering Graduates Welfare Association of Sindh. He said that many needy people had benefited from the free medical camp. He said that the association would hold more free medical camps and conduct more social works for needy and destitute people in this ongoing skyrocketing price hike era as they could not afford medical expenses.