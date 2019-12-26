Message of the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on 143rd Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

December 25, 2019

Islamabad, December 25, 2019 (PPI-OT): Today as we celebrate the 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are in a moment in history when hatred against Muslims has reared its ugly head in India. We are all aware of the fact that an independent Pakistan was not possible without the fortitude and political acumen of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. At the time when some of the Muslim leaders in the Sub-Continent were vehement in extolling the virtues of a United India, Quaid-e-Azam warned the Muslims of India that any ‘idea of a United India’ would lead to a terrific disaster.

A disaster we now see unfolding in every single state of India and in our beloved Kashmir. It was foresight of the Quaid that has resulted in a secure and peaceful existence for all of us today. It is a day to thank and pray for the leader who worked tirelessly and fought adamantly, to win a separate homeland, not for any personal benefit but for an independent future of the generations to come.

