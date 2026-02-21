Lahore: MG JW Automobile Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited to introduce MG Motor Oil in Pakistan. The collaboration aims to deliver Advanced Synthetic Technology motor oils, specifically designed for modern engines, to consumers across the nation.
According to Wafi Energy Company, the signing ceremony took place at the MG CKD Plant in Lahore, attended by key figures from both companies, including Mr. Shao, CEO of MG Motors Pakistan, and Mr. Danish Ansari, Director Lubricants Wafi Shell. The initiative is set to launch two types of motor oils, 0W-20 SP C5 and 5W-30 SP C3, which promise to enhance engine performance, improve fuel efficiency, and provide superior protection for modern engines.
The partnership between MG JW Automobile and Wafi Energy is expected to have a significant impact on the Pakistani automotive sector by ensuring widespread availability of high-quality motor oils. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen MG's aftersales service and expand its market presence in Pakistan. The collaboration also highlights a shift towards advanced technologies in the industry, which are essential for boosting consumer confidence and supporting automotive growth in the country. MG Motor Oil will be accessible at MG dealerships nationwide by the end of the month, further solidifying MG's commitment to providing premium automotive solutions.
The post MG JW Automobile and Wafi Energy Collaborate to Launch MG Motor Oil in Pakistan appeared first on Pakistan Business News.