News Ticker: ﻿Railways Minister Vows Comprehensive Overhaul for Pakistan Railways﻿Exports Boost to Propel Economic Growth: PM Shehbaz﻿CDA Chairman directs to accelerate development work in Park Enclave﻿World Bank Delegation Reviews Progress on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project﻿Nationwide Crackdown Nets Nearly 3,000 Drug Dealers in Sweeping Operation﻿Federal Minister Champions Urban Agriculture Revitalization Effort﻿Renewable Energy Key to Tackling Climate Crisis, Urges Minister﻿Prime Minister Sharif Embarks on Strategic Belarus Visit﻿Pakistan Deports Over 920,000 Afghans Amidst Legal Crackdown﻿Nationwide Drug Bust: Authorities Seize Over 1.5 Tons of Narcotics in a Month﻿Economic Stability Fuels Surge in Foreign Investment: PM﻿Gas Explosion in Kuala Lumpur: Pakistani Nationals Lauded for Courageous Rescue Efforts﻿Sindh Govt to Tackle Climate Change with Water-Efficient Farming Initiatives﻿Interior Ministry Tightens Passport Regulations to Curb Illegal Immigration﻿Chief Minister of Balochistan’s Directive: Complete the Shortlisting of Schemes by April 15﻿Social Media Protection Authority Established, New System to Tackle Cybercrime﻿Chief Minister Takes Notice of Ghotki Bus Accident﻿Storytelling Session Ignites Passion for Reading﻿Global Investors Express Confidence in Pakistan’s Mining Sector﻿Vigilance Committees Formed to Ensure Exam Transparency﻿Activists Rally for Aafia’s Release﻿No extension in deadline for repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals: Talal﻿Pakistan Calls for Global Action Against Forced Displacement of Palestinians﻿Acceleration of Security and Counter-Terrorism Measures in Sindh﻿Deputy Prime Minister Dar to Attend Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Trkiye﻿Westerly Wave Brings Rain and Thunderstorms Across Upper Regions﻿International Conference at University of Poonch on April 14﻿Vaisakhi Mela Kicks Off with Thousands of Pilgrims Arriving for Festivities in Pakistan﻿CM Punjab Reviews Progress on Easy Business Financing Initiatives﻿Mayor Wahab Vows Rapid Development for District Keamari﻿RTO Abbottabad surpasses tax collection target by showing 30% growth in third quarter﻿Journalist AD Shar murdered near Thari Mirwah﻿Three Die in Collision Between Van and Vigo on Mehran National Highway﻿US Retreats: Trump Hits China Harder While Pausing Tariffs﻿ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan and West Indies Secure Wins on Opening Day﻿Chairman Senate mourns loss of PPP stalwart Taj Haider﻿PIA Soars to New Heights with First Profit in Over Two Decades﻿PM Commits to Strengthening Balochistan’s Security and Growth﻿UNESCO Session in Paris: Ambassador Zahra Represents Pakistan﻿GDA Leaders Condemn Attack on Karachi Bar Association President﻿Investment in Mineral Sector: Talal Chaudhry Highlights Provincial Benefits﻿Six Accidents in One Day: 17 Injured, One Killed﻿Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi Criticizes Sindh Government’s Service Delivery﻿NUML hosts meeting to strengthen academia-industry linkages﻿Death of Hamid Bhashani: Passing of a Former Nationalist Leader﻿Turkish Delegation Eyes Enhanced Economic Ties with Pakistan﻿ Sheikh Nahayan Graces Pakistan Embassy Event as Chief Guest﻿Severe Water Shortage Hits Gwadar﻿Mustafa Pledges Revamp of Health Sector with IT Integration﻿CDA inducts new fire tender vehicle into Islamabad Fire Service﻿President of Azad Kashmir’s Resolve: Struggle Will Continue Until the Liberation of Occupied Kashmi﻿Traffic Plan Released for PSL 2025 Karachi Matches﻿US delegation meets Army Chief, expresses interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment landscape﻿Prof Muhammad Omer Chaudhry appointed GCU VC﻿April 9: Haleem Sees A Dark Day in Pakistan’s Democratic History﻿SECP cautions public against illegal offshore trading and investment platforms﻿Repatriation of Afghan Refugees Continues﻿Pakistan Strengthens US Ties: PM Seeks to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation﻿Punjab Police Deport Over 6,000 Illegal Afghans﻿Police Review Meeting to Prevent Crime in Okara﻿DPM Pledges Enhanced Cooperation with Azerbaijan﻿NA Attendance Report Highlights Alarming Absenteeism﻿Pakistan-Tanzania PFG reaffirms to strengthen bilateral relations, trade cooperation﻿PML-N Wins Hearts of the Public with Development Projects: Amir Altaf﻿Discussion on Security and Law Enforcement in Karachi Police Meeting﻿Sindh CS Cracks Down on Absenteeism with Surprise Visits﻿Reign of Private Traders Following Suspension of Government Wheat Procurement﻿Alvarez and Marsal Eyes Pakistan for Strategic Expansion﻿ADB Forecasts Pakistan’s Economy to Grow 2.5% in FY2025, as Reforms Take Effect﻿Pakistan and Denmark Forge $2 Billion Maritime Infrastructure Pact﻿Wafaqi Mohtasib Office Resolves Over 223,000 Complaints in 2024﻿ECB Appoints Harry Brook As New White-Ball Skipper To Replace Jos Buttler﻿Pakistan to emerge as leader in global mineral economy: COAS﻿Pakistan Super League 2025: Mega Event Begins From April 11﻿Pakistan to Harness IT for Improved Healthcare Access﻿Consul General Lauds Pakistani American Officers at NYPD Event﻿Interior Minister Orders Crackdown on Human Trafficking Networks﻿NRL Unveils New Copper-Gold Discovery in Balochistan﻿Sindh CM orders Restructuring of Traffic Engineering Bureau﻿UAE Ambassador Announces Five-Year Visa Eligibility for Pakistani Citizens﻿Pakistan Gears Up to Become Global Mining Leader at Islamabad Forum﻿ECO Secretary-General Visits Pakistan﻿Only those reforms yield results that have ownership of stakeholders: CJP﻿SPLA to Stage Protests for Resolving College Teachers’ Issues﻿JI to March in Karachi to Show Solidarity with Palestinians﻿PM Calls for Investment Boost in Pakistan’s Natural Resources﻿Pushtun Leaders Denounces Deportation of Afghan Refugees, Form Committee for Dialogue﻿ICC Penalizes Pakistan Cricket Team for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Series﻿Punjab Police Recovered Kidnapped Boy Within 8 Hours Using Modern Technology﻿CDA decides to upload list of legal, illegal housing societies on its website﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm to promote sustainable economic growth﻿Pakistan to Host Key Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting in Islamabad﻿Security and Governance Challenges of KPK Discussed at Islamabad Seminar﻿SC appoints Waseem Khakwani as Additional Registrar (Judicial) on one year deputation﻿Gilani calls for enhanced parliamentary collaboration in face of growing global challenges﻿Special Assistant to PM Advocates Tax Reforms in Budget Meeting﻿Harry Brook Takes Over as England’s New White-Ball Captain﻿SECP issues FAQs on Private Fund Sector﻿FC Balochistan South Delivers Vital Healthcare to Over 11,700 in Remote Areas﻿Sukkur Commissioner Halts Paddy Cultivation for Kharif 2025 To Save Environment