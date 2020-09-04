Minister: (Govt adopts strategy to control coronavirus: Asad Umar)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government has adopted a comprehensive strategy to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coronavirus cases have decreased but the virus has not been eliminated completely from the country.

The Minister urged people to continue to adopt the SOPs until vaccine of the coronavirus is introduced. He said the second wave of the COVID-19 could be more dangerous than the first one.

Replying to a question, he said schools would be opened with strict precautionary measures. He said a final decision in this regard would be taken in a meeting to be held in the next week.