Minister: (Govt succeeded to control attack of locusts: Fakhar Imam)

Islamabad:Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said the government succeeded to control the attack of locusts due to integrated cooperation among the institutions.

Briefing media here on Friday, he said the new attack of locusts has also been averted owing to the effective strategy. He said the provincial governments also extended cooperation to control the locusts attack. He said composite strategy was adopted to eliminate the locusts from the sixty-one districts of the country. He, however, said control operation in Jamshoro is in progress with regard to the locusts attack.