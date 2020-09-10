Minister: (ML-1 project’ tender to be opened by Sep 20: Railways Minister)

Rawalpindi:Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that tender of ML-1 project envisaging up gradation of the railways infrastructure will be opened by September 20.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he said this project will provide one hundred and fifty thousand job opportunities. The Minister said the PTI government will complete its mandated tenure and serve the masses.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take forward the country and address all the problems of Rawalpindi city including water.