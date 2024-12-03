Islamabad: The Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has called on business users and freelancers to persist in registering their IP addresses to ensure uninterrupted access to virtual private networks (VPNs). The minister emphasized the government’s awareness of the necessity for secure communication and its commitment to improving the process of VPN activation and usage.
According to Press Information Department, Ms. Khawaja stated that, until enhancements are implemented, the current procedures will remain unchanged. She urged users to continue their IP registrations through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s website to maintain seamless VPN services.
