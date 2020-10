Islamabad:Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the opposition’s demand for amending the NAB laws.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he condemned Nawaz Sharif’s statement against Pak Army and said that Nawaz Sharif is a self-centered man regarding politics. The minister said Nawaz Sharif is speaking against the national institutions. He said a new party will emerge out of PLM-N.