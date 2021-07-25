Minister sees political orphans meeting in Khangrah

KASHMORE: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption, Sindh, while giving his reaction over ‘Minus PPP Ittehad meeting’ in Khangarh, said Sunday that majority of the people gathered at the meeting were people of the political orphans rejected by the party.

In the coming local body elections, the PPP will emerge with the people’s power as it did with the GDA Alliance in the past, he said in a statement. Dharejo said that the majority of the participants in this meeting were those who considered the people as their mercenary slaves and intimidated them to get votes like slaves.

They should keep this in mind that now the people have become aware and they have been given this awareness by the PPP manifesto, he said. Dharejo further said that majority of the people present at the meeting were those who in the past came into power riding on the shoulders of dictators and had been making political maneuvers in various parties.

“The people of Sindh are now asking these people. What did they do for the welfare of the people during their tenure and ministries,” he asked. He said that PPP had always come to power on the strength of the people and Insha Allah PPP opponents would also suffer a humiliating defeat in the coming elections.