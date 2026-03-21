﻿More buses will be brought to Hyderabad after Eid, Pink Scooties will also be seen: Senior Provincial Minister of Sindh

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that more buses are being brought to Hyderabad immediately after Eid, and the Hyderabad to Sukkur motorway is an important project to connect Pakistan with Karachi, while Pink Scooties will also be seen.

In a statement, he stressed the urgent need for national reconciliation, saying that the unity of all stakeholders is indispensable for the country.

He stressed that everyone must unite for the interest of Pakistan. Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always supported the policy of reconciliation.

In separate remarks on regional development, the minister announced a significant increase in public transport for Hyderabad. He confirmed that an additional fleet of buses would be added to the city’s network immediately after Eid.

Furthermore, Memon revealed that the Pink Scooties scheme would also be launched in the city soon.

Highlighting major infrastructure projects, he described the Hyderabad to Sukkur motorway as a crucial project. Memon said that this motorway is a significant step towards connecting the rest of Pakistan with Karachi.