﻿Most-wanted Fitna Al-Hindustan operative arrested with explosives from Karachi’s Manu Goth

A high-profile operative allegedly associated with the proscribed organization Fitna Al-Hindustan (BLA) has been arrested during a joint intelligence-based operation in Manu Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Rangers officials have confirmed that a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the possession of the accused, Asim son of Asghar Ali Kalmati Baloch.

The operation was conducted by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police in Manu Goth, Block 12, resulting in the apprehension of the wanted individual.

According to a press release issued today by a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused joined the militant organization in 2023, inspired by Commander Tariq alias Sufi (who was later killed) and Salman Kalmati Baloch.

The accused has revealed that he was involved in providing logistical support, including the distribution and facilitation of weapons and equipment for the group, on the instructions of the slain Commander Tariq. Reportedly, he had moved from Karachi to the Panwan area of Balochistan in 2016 before joining the organization.

After the killing of Tariq alias Sufi during a security forces operation in 2025, the accused allegedly fled to the Ramdan area of neighboring Iran to evade arrest. Authorities claim that he and his accomplice, Salman Baloch, had vowed to avenge their commander’s death.

The statement further alleges that plans were being made to provide the accused with advanced military training. A commander named Rehan Baloch had allegedly arranged to send him to a special unit, the Majeed Brigade, where training was scheduled to begin at a camp after Eid.

The arrested accused was also highly active on social media platforms, where he allegedly ran propaganda campaigns in various groups to mislead youth and incite them against state institutions.

The accused and the recovered items have been handed over to the CTD for further investigation and legal proceedings. Security officials have also initiated raids to arrest other possible accomplices.

Law enforcement agencies have appealed to the public to report any information regarding suspicious elements to the nearest Rangers check post or designated helplines to help prevent crime, assuring that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.