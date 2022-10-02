Mule arrested with 14kg heroin

Swat: The Excise Department’s intelligence-base operations against drugs are in full swing on Sunday.

The operation of the Mardan chapter foiled a bid to smuggle heroin. On a tip-off, one person was detained and 14 kg of fine quality heroin was recovered from him.

The accused was also arrested in Swat on November 19, 2021 and 500-gram ice drug was recovered from him. However, he was released from jail a few days ago. He was trying to smuggle heroin through a motor car when he was arrested.