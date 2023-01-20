NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, this has been done in accordance with Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The resignations have been accepted with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letters of respective resignations were submitted. The PTI had resigned en masse from the National Assembly following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in April last year.

Earlier, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification. Later, after stalling the process for eight months, the NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday, accepted the resignations of 34 more PTI MNAs and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Now the total number of MNAs whose resignations have been accepted stands at 81.