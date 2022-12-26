NAHE holds effective financial management skills workshop for university staff

Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted a three-day Effective Financial Management Skills workshop for Treasurers/Directors Finance of the public sector higher education institutions (HEIs).

Officials from HEIs of the Federal, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Rawalpindi regions attended the workshop at HEC, Islamabad. NAHE planned this training to improve the understanding with reference to government policies, rules, and regulations with reference to financial management sector that exists within the public sector HEIs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Advisor (Academics, Curriculum and NAHE) HEC, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan welcomed the participants and highlighted the need for them to identify the prospects and procedures of governance in Higher Education. The three-day intensive sessions provided a platform to discuss the reforms and policies in HEC financial regulations and addressed issues being faced by the public sector HEIs. It was emphasized that such training programmes provide a milestone towards updating the knowledge base of the employees enabling smooth work and in line with the requirements of the HEIs as well as HEC regulations.

Vice Chancellor Hazara University Dr. Jamil Ahmad also shared his experience of successful ERP implementation at Hazara University. Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, Advisor Quality Assurance and Global Engagement Mr. Awais Ahmed, and Advisor Finance and P and D Engr. Dr. Muhammad Mazhar Saeed attended the closing ceremony. Addressing the participants, the speakers strongly encouraged the importance of Financial Management Training Programmes to facilitate public sector HEIs in the financial governance and regulation domain for overcoming day to day challenges.