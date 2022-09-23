National Flood Response Coordination Centre

Quetta: Representatives of World Bank and British High commissioner visited NFRCC where they were given detailed briefing about ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas. Delegation was apprised on devastating outcome of floods on the lives and infrastructure of people living in worst hit areas by floods in the country. Delegation was apprised about the massive devastation which affected 1/3rd area of Pakistan and the aftermaths of calamity in the form of various health issues.

Both delegations endorsed the reality of climatic changes which has resulted in current havoc situation faced by recent floods in the country and gave assurance for their support to overcome the current challenging situation face by the Country.