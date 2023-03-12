National games in Quetta after 19 years will boost soft image of Balochistan: Hazara

QUETTA: Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Minister for Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, has said that the arrangement of National games in Quetta after 19 years will definitely boost the soft image of Balochistan province nationally and internationally. These views were expressed by him while addressing a function held in connected with the opening ceremony of the second phase of first Balochistan Games at Football ground of Ayub Stadium, Quetta here on Sunday. He said that the proposal of declaring “Balochistan Games” as a permanent event to be held every year had been brought into the notice of competent authority for consideration.

Hazara inaugurated second phase of the game by kicking football. About 3000 players of 40 different disciplines from different divisions of the province including, Quetta, Naseerabad, Mekran, Zhob, Sibi and Loralai division, attended the opening ceremony of the second phase of Balochistan Games to be held from March 12, 2023 to March 23, 2023.

On the occasion, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Ishaque Jamali, Assistant Director Sports, Muhammad Asif Langove, Assistant Director Youth Affairs, Muhammad Mustafa Khan Achakzai, Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Nurzai, President, Balochistan Darts Association/ representative of Darts discipline, Raees Saddam Khan, representative of Archery, Rehmatullah Nurzai, representative of Martial Arts, Qaiser Mehmood, representative of athletics, Mubarak Ali Shan, Muhammad Qasim, representative of Fencing, Ghulam Farooq, Senior Auditor office of the Accountant General Balochistan and others were also present.