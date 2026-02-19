Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has engaged in discussions with several world leaders concerning significant regional and global matters, with a stated focus on establishing peace in Gaza, during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.
The prime minister is in the US capital at the invitation of President Donald Trump to participate in the first session of the new international body, according to a report by MOIB today.
On the sidelines of the event, Mr Sharif held a series of informal bilateral meetings with heads of state, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
He also conversed with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The dialogues reportedly centred on subjects of mutual interest, with the interactions described as being held in a cordial atmosphere marked by goodwill.
According to official sources, Pakistan’s participation in the summit reflects the country”s commitment to reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the advancement of global peace, showcasing its diplomatic policy on the international stage.