National immunization strategy being prepared to achieve 100% results: Qadir 

Islamabad, February 26, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel has said the government is working on a comprehensive plan for the complete eradication of various diseases from the country, for the purpose; all available resources would be utilized.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Federal Directorate of Immunization in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that effective measures are being adopted to make further improvements in the national immunization program.

The Minister said that a collaborative strategy is being formulated to ensure 100 percent results, by reaching everyone during every immunization drive in the country. He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children, allowing almost many countries in the world to become free from various diseases.

