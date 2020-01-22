National Institute of Health starts trainings of Federal Government Hospitals on Infection Prevention and Control: Executive Director NIH

January 21, 2020

Islamabad, January 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad has started a series of trainings on Infection Prevention and Control for the healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff and housekeeping personnel of federal government hospitals. This training series shall benefit, five major federal government hospitals including National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic Hospital, Federal Government Hospital (FGH) and Capital Hospital of Islamabad.

Around 500 healthcare staff working at different hospitals in federal territory shall be trained under this initiative. This series of training started form 1st week January 2020 and shall be completed by the end of February 2020. During inaugural session of the training for the staff of NIRM, the Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Prof. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that NIH is providing its full support to strengthen our national healthcare institutions and the capacity of staff for best practices in the field of the public health.

By internalizing the advanced skills and knowledge of Infection Prevention and Control, we will not only save the ourselves but also hundreds of the lives, he said. He ensured that NIH shall continue its technical support to all institutions for furtherance of public health objectives in Pakistan. The goal of this training program is to expand the infection control knowledge of all health care personnel working in hospital settings.

Prior to these training workshops, NIH conducted proper need assessment of the hospitals and developed the plan and curriculum for the different portfolios of the staff, separately. In the first session, the staff of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) have been successfully trained in two training sessions from 8th -17th January 2020. The remaining training sessions shall be launched as per plan.

