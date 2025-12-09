Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s national institutions should not be undermined through baseless social media campaigns.
Speaking at a workers’ convention in Faisalabad, he urged the public to remain united and vigilant against ‘nefarious designs of the enemy.’
Aleem Khan reiterated the government’s position that Pakistan’s armed forces are a symbol of national strength, noting that the nation stands firmly behind them. He praised the security forces for consistently overcoming major challenges, especially in the fight against terrorism.
He also expressed concern about the rise of misinformation and anti-state propaganda on digital platforms, urging citizens to use social media responsibly.