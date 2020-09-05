(National): PM announces Rs1,100 billion Karachi package

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced a 1,100 billion development package for Karachi under the Karachi Transformation Plan to resolve city’s water, sewerage, solid waste and transport issues.

This he announced in a media briefing at Governor’s House in Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister said the federal and provincial governments will contribute to the Karachi package. He said National Disaster Management Authority will cleanse the storm-water drains in the city.

He said the Karachi Circular Railway project will also be completed under the Karachi package. A Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee will be formed to ensure implementation of the decisions regarding Karachi package, he added.