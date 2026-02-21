Law enforcement agencies across Punjab have been placed on high alert to protect Christian places of worship, with special directives issued to counter potential threats from “miscreants” during ongoing services across the province.
Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Abdul Karim, has directed officers and personnel deployed for the security of churches on Sunday to remain extremely vigilant.
In a statement on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of keeping a close watch on any suspicious individuals or activities, directing the deployed forces to remain fully alert.
Under the enhanced security protocols, IG Karim has ordered the continuation of comprehensive search and sweep operations. These patrols will be conducted in the vicinity of churches, Christian communities, and other sensitive locations.
In addition to technical security, the provincial police chief also stressed collaborative efforts to foster social harmony. He urged religious scholars, leaders of the Christian community, and members of local peace committees to actively promote interfaith harmony.
These security arrangements have been made on the occasion of various Christian worship and prayer programs being held in churches across the province, including the provincial capital.