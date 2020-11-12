Karachi:Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has partnered with Careem under its “Entrepreneurship on Wheels” programme’, with the objective of launching dedicated training for the latter’s rickshaw and delivery captains between September 2020 and July 2021. The training will be conducted by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP).

Under the programme, 800 rickshaw captains will receive training on road ethics, sign navigation usage, along with practical training on driving and mechanical skills. Eligible candidates who successfully complete two months of training will receive their driving licenses and be on-boarded onto the Careem Super App. The captains will also be able to avail the option of renting a vehicle, if needed. PSDF will bear the cost of their training, examination and obtaining driving licenses, while Careem will provide a platform to cater with a means of earning.

Speaking about the partnership, Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF reiterated PSDF’s commitment to providing youth with income generation opportunities, despite the challenges brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The partnership with Careem is an example of how PSDF is innovating during this crisis and providing market relevant skills to youth in high-growth sectors. Our experience in the past has shown the efficacy of programs that comprises short boot camp style training with a high practical component, and a laser focus on income generation”.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Chief Executive Officer and Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan commented on the partnership saying, “Careem is one of the biggest platforms in Pakistan which has provided employment opportunities by registering more than 500,000 captains in multiple verticals so far. By partnering with PSDF, we will continue to take this mission forward and make an impact across the country.”

While the pandemic has resulted in layoffs and stagnation in some sectors, e-commerce and online delivery has seen sustainable growth. PSDF’s partnership with Careem to train delivery riders leverages on this potential to provide unemployed and underprivileged youth with the opportunity to earn a sustainable income for themselves. The target is to train 650 such individuals in six districts of Punjab by June 2021.