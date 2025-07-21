Two separate road accidents, a truck fire following a collision, and a motorcycle colliding with a pickup, resulted in injuries to four individuals. The more serious incident occurred on the National Highway near the Kunda Khai stop, within the jurisdiction of the Bharia City police station. A collision between a trailer and a truck resulted in injuries to both drivers and their assistants. The impact ignited a fire in the truck, causing a major blaze which necessitated intervention by the fire brigade. The highway was temporarily closed, causing significant traffic disruption, and later reopened.
Earlier, a motorcycle accident occurred on the Moro-Dadu link road, within the jurisdiction of the Daru police station. A speeding motorcycle lost control and collided with a Suzuki pickup. Najib Ahmed, a resident of village Wada Bhagia, was injured and later shifted to a hospital.