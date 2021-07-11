Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):The National Command and Operation Centre has initiated special measures to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures in all high risk sectors to prevent spread of COVID-19. The NCOC has taken serious note of deadly virus strains prevailing in the country and violations of SOPs and the risk of pandemic spread in view of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Forum has declared vaccination certificate mandatory for hotel bookings for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has issued an elaborate procedure for verification of vaccine certificate at the entrances of tourist sites and hotels. NCOC has issued detailed instructions to all provinces for strict implementation of SOPs.

The Forum has also formed teams to ensure compliance of wearing facemasks and implementation of social distancing and safety protocols. The NCOC has also issued directives for implementation of SOPs related to cattle markets and Eid-ul-Azha to limit disease spread.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post NCOC issues comprehensive guidelines to ensure SOPs in wake of resurge of Covid cases appeared first on Official News Pakistan.