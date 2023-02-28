NEPRA approves Rs1.71 per unit hike in KE power tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs1.71 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for January, according to a report on Tuesday.

K-Electric had requested the NEPRA to hike the power tariff by Rs2.69 per unit for the FCA for January. The power regulator conducted the hearing on the request of the Karachi’s power utility for the FCA and quarterly adjustment and reserved its decision. The NEPRA will release detailed decision on the matter later. The KE spokesperson earlier said that the company has requested NEPRA to hike the power tariff by Rs2.69 per unit for January FCA.

The power company also requested the October-December quarterly adjustment. The spokesperson said that the company requested to reduce the power rates by Rs7.366 per unit. It added that the quarterly adjustment will not be taken into effect due to the uniform tariff policy. The spokesperson said that the final decision will be made by the energy ministry, the government and the NEPRA.

The NEPRA had earlier heard a petition of power companies approved 50 paisa per unit hike in electricity tariff. The power companies had filed petition for recovery of 17 billion rupees on account of adjustment in second quarter of the current year. After conclusion of the hearing the NEPRA announced to release a detailed judgment after review of the figures. The electric power regulator, in the end approved per unit 50 paisa per unit hike in the electricity tariff.