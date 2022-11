ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) informed on Tuesday that it has approved a reduction of 32 paisas per unit in power tariff. The power regulatory entity approved the 32 paisa decrease in the power rate in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October 2022. According to Nepra authorities, due to merit order violation, an extra burden to the tune of Rs300.36 million was added. It further informed new rate will not be applied to life-line and K-Electric consumers.