New IG police calls on CM Punjab

Lahore, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):New IG Police Sardar Ali Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and vowed to take every step to improve the police system adding that merit and requirements of justice will be fulfilled.

The CM issued instructions to him for further improving the law and order situation in the province adding that indiscriminate action be initiated against criminals while accepting no pressure. The People have a lot of expectations from the police and supremacy of merit and law be ensured as protection of life and property of the people is a fundamental duty of the police, he added. The police will have to work with renewed vigour to improve law and order and it should efficiently work to redress the common man at police stations, he added.

