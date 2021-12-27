New KPC body congratulated

KARACH:Secretary Information Abdul Rashid Solangi, Director General Ghulam us-Saqlain and Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan have congratulated newly elected President Fazil Jamili, Vice President, Abdul Rashid Memon, Treasurer Waheed Rajpar and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and Joint Secretary Aslam Khan on their election and expressed the hope that they will play their role for the welfare of journalists as well as for the promotion of democracy while maintaining the shining traditions of Karachi Press Club.

They also congratulated Khalil Nasir, Shazia Hassan, Farooq Sami, Liaquat Mughal, Mona Khan, Athar Hussain and Nabil Akhtar on being elected as members of the governing body.