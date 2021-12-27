Urdu language teaching pact between Chabahar International University and KU signed

KARACH: Hassan Nourian, the consul general of Iran in Karachi, the capital of Sindh Province, announced the development on his Twitter account, adding that scientific and cultural cooperation between Chabahar and Karachi universities is being developed.

He added that in order to develop scientific and academic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and with the efforts of the consulate general in Karachi, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between professors and students, holding seminars and scientific workshops, especially Persian and Urdu language teaching between Chabahar International University and University Karachi was signed.

It is worth mentioning that the signing ceremony was held after separate meetings of the Iranian consul general in Karachi with the deans of Chabahar and Karachi universities and a virtual meeting was held last October between the deans of the mentioned universities, after which the text of the memorandum was exchanged and signed.