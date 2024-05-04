﻿PCB chief Naqvi seeks swift upgradation of three cricket stadiums

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over a crucial meeting on Saturday in Lahore, where he emphasized the immediate need for the modernization of key cricket stadiums across the country.

Naqvi urged the swift engagement of international consultants for the upgradation of Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Stadium.

To expedite the process, Naqvi instructed the formation of a three-member committee comprising directors from both domestic and international cricket sectors. This committee will be tasked with ensuring the prompt hiring of international consultants in compliance with established regulations.

Emphasizing the importance of providing world-class facilities, Naqvi underscored that the committee would collaborate closely with the consultants to achieve this goal.

The proposed upgrades include structural modifications, installation of numbered seating for spectator convenience, and expansion of shelters in the stadium enclosures. Furthermore, plans entail the replacement of scoreboard and live stream screens, along with a thorough evaluation for the replacement of stadium floodlights.