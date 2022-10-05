Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said next general elections will be held as per schedule and the procedure with regard to the appointment of the Army Chief will be completed as per law and the Constitution.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said it is the discretion of the Prime Minister to pick any name forwarded by the Ministry of Defence. The Defence Minister said the armed forces are the defenders of Pakistan’s frontiers and security. He said they are not meant to safeguard the interests of an individual. Asif said we voted out Imran Khan from power through the no-confidence motion as per the democratic process.

He said Imran Khan, through his lies, is continuously misleading the nation. He said audio leaks of Imran Khan had exposed his foreign-conspiracy mantra. According to the Minister, politicians have long fought for our institutions to remain neutral. He said it seems strange that Imran Khan uses inappropriate language against state institutions for staying neutral. He said at present, the armed forces are fighting a low-intensity war against terrorism and the entire nation should stand behind their security agencies.