May 9, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Dangerous Increase in Thalassemia Cases in Pakistan: Dr. Ansari﻿Protest against SEPCO’s Excesses and Unscheduled Load Shedding for Fifth Day﻿Market Tumbles as IndianPakistani Conflict Escalates﻿Pakistan authorises armed forces to respond to Indian aggression﻿Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Announces Protest Against Indian Aggression﻿Condemnation of Indian Aggression by Sindh Agriculture Minister﻿Hur Force’s Commitment to Defend the Homeland alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces﻿Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged CrossBorder Strikes﻿Naqvi briefs his Italian counterpart on India’s recent cowardly act of aggression﻿Review of Red Crescent’s Preparations for Emergency Situations in Azad Kashmir﻿(NATIONAL): PPP Postpones Nawabshah Rally Amid National Circumstances﻿The Message of Peace and Human Rights through Theater Performance in Larkana﻿Punjab’s Development Sectors Under Scrutiny: Impact Assessment Findings Revealed﻿Exchange Rates Show Slight Fluctuations in Currency Trading﻿AJK PM’s Stern Warning to India: Strong Reaction Against Attempts to Divert Rivers﻿Sindh Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Indian Aggression﻿Pakistan lodges strong protest over unprovoked Indian strikes﻿Indian Aggression Exposes Hindutva Policies, President of Azad Kashmir﻿Protest By Highway Workers in Badin For Their Demands﻿Provincial Minister Condemns Night Assault on Civilians﻿Italy’s Interior Minister meets Ishaq Dar, vows to deepen bilateral ties﻿Modern Training Program for Population Welfare Staff in Azad Kashmir﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns India’s Attack﻿Pakistan vows retaliation after civilian casualties in crossborder attack by India﻿Grand Operation Against Encroachments Begins in Jhang﻿Resolve Of Pakistani People Against Indian Aggression﻿SC allows civilian trials in military courts﻿SECP Acts to Safeguard Pakistan’s Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions﻿Pakistan’s Strong Response to Indian Aggression﻿Karachi Cotton Association Calls for Unified Cotton Policy Approval﻿Pakistan’s Effective Defense, a Resounding Response to India’s Aggression: Sharjeel﻿Severe Weather Alert: Potential Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Expected Across Pakistan﻿India’s Dream of Becoming the Regional Policeman Will Never Be Fulfilled: Musarrat Cheema﻿MQM Pakistan Chairman Condemns Indian Missile Attack﻿Tech Skills Training Kicks Off at University of Turbat﻿Incident with Twelfth Grade Students, One Dead, Two Injured﻿Increase in Karachi Police’s Security Measures In View of Current Situation﻿Appreciation for Dr Shah Family’s Contributions to Sports, Full Support Announced for Women’s Hockey﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns Accusations, Calls for Peace in Kashmir﻿PSX Remained Bearish As KSE100 Index Drops by 533 Points﻿UNSC holds emergency talks as India-Pakistan standoff escalates﻿India’s Terror Plot in Balochistan Uncovered Amid Rising Tensions﻿Gold Prices Surge as Domestic and International Markets See Significant Uptick﻿Awami Tehreek Condemns Sindh Government’s Actions, Rejects CCI﻿Renowned Lawyer’s Brutal Murder: Perpetrators Should Be Severely Punished: Tahir Khokhar﻿Retired Employees Receive Dues After Ombudsman Intervention﻿UNESCO EE-Net Pakistan Sparks Dialogue on Entrepreneurial Education﻿Pakistan-UAE Ties Strengthened Through High-Level Defence Delegation Visit﻿Save the Indus River Movement: The Rally in Karachi’s On May 18th﻿Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Urges Global Powers to Address Kashmir Crisis﻿NA Speaker Lauds Parliamentarians’ Courage in Combating Terrorism﻿District Food Authority Cracks Down on Hazardous Ice Cream Near Hassanabdal﻿UNSC Urges Dialogue Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions﻿Three Shot Dead in Mastung﻿Senate panel seeks clarity on 5G rollout, APO assets, and PSL expansion﻿Global Call for Climate Justice at Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction﻿APSEA Advocates for Tariff Reforms to Boost Local Oilseed Industry﻿Workers protest in Larkana against privatization of power companies﻿Senate panel kicks off budget talks with industry leaders, key sectors demand tax reforms﻿Establishment of Modern Centralized Investigation Cell in Karachi﻿Heritage Foundation, NFEH Urge Sindh Govt, KMC to Save Denso Hall from Neglect﻿Sindh Government Imposes Complete Ban on Plastic Bags﻿Indian Aggression Cannot Suppress the Kashmiri Freedom Movement: Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿Sindh Government’s Steps to Address Business Community’s Issues﻿Tax Laws Ordinance Sparks Outcry Among Business Leaders﻿Sindh CM Announces Honors Boxer Usman Wazir at CM House﻿KATI President Junaid Naqi Blasts New Tax Ordinance as Economic Terrorism﻿KCCI Condemns Marginal Interest Rate Cut Amid Record-Low Inflation﻿Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance as KSE Indices Dip﻿China-Pakistan Alliance Reaffirmed Amid Regional Tensions﻿Success of the Green Pakistan Program: Establishment of a Lush Forest in Hattian Division﻿’If Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity is violated, it will respond with full force’: Army Chief﻿PEMRA Grants License to Barilliance Group for Cutting-Edge Audience Measurement﻿Okara Police’s Major Crackdown Against Drug Dealers﻿PCDMA Urges Government to Revoke Controversial Tax Ordinance﻿Ministers of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir discuss Kashmir issue﻿The Important Role of Alumni in the Development of Educational Institutions: Tahir Khokhar﻿Tragic Collision: Bus Plunges into Ravine After Truck Collision﻿OIC-IPHRC condemns rising Islamophobia, reprisal attacks in India, IOJK﻿Initiation of Restoration of Inactive RO Plants in Sindh, Activation of Plants in Mithi and Chachro﻿Crime Prevention Operations by Karachi Police, 24 Suspects Arrested﻿RPO Sahiwal Holds Open Court in Okara, Directs Immediate Resolution of Citizens’ Issues﻿Pakistan decides to formally apprise UNSC of latest developments in South Asia﻿Important Meeting of Ayyam-e-Zamin Committee, Appointment of Conveners﻿Information Minister Challenges Indian Claims at LoC﻿Pakistan conducts successful training launch of FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile﻿SC reserves verdict on military trials of civilians in May 9 case﻿Gilani stresses cultural heritage preservation at CultuRise Launch Ceremony﻿Leader and Accomplice of Okara Nasiri Robbery Gang Arrested﻿Jamaat-e-Islami’s Demand for Fair Water Distribution in Sindh﻿Congratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces on the Successful Test of the Fatah Missile﻿CM Congratulates Nation on Successful Test of Fateh Missile﻿MQM Pakistan Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Provoking Tensions Amid Pahalgam Attack Allegations﻿Currency Exchange Rates Show Slight Upward Trend in Pakistan﻿A Rally Held in Okara to Express Solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces﻿The death of Parvez Khan has created a significant void in the freedom movement﻿Pushtunabad in Crisis: Quetta’s Neglected Sanitation Sparks Public Outcry﻿Shakoor emphasizes necessity of advancing domestic medical infrastructure﻿LCCI Launches War Fund to Support Armed Forces
Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

  • May 8, 2025

Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – Wednesday May 7, 2025, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results that day beginning 2:00pm CET / 8:00am ET.

A webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Nyxoah website or through this link: Nyxoah’s Q1 2025 Earnings Call Webcast. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

If you plan to ask a question, please use the following link: Nyxoah’s Q1 2025 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The archived webcast will be available for replay shortly after the close of the call.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company announced positive outcomes from the DREAM IDE pivotal study.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ or managements’ current expectations regarding the Genio® system; planned and ongoing clinical studies of the Genio® system; the potential advantages of the Genio® system; Nyxoah’s goals with respect to the development, regulatory pathway and potential use of the Genio® system; receipt of FDA approval; satisfactory completion of a manufacturing facilities, methods and controls review, and the anticipated timing of the foregoing; entrance to the U.S. market; and the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth and strategies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Additionally, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward- looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts: Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
[email protected]

For Media
In United States
FINN Partners – Alyssa Paldo [email protected]

In International/Germany
MC Services – Anne Hennecke [email protected]

In Belgium/France
Backstage Communication – Gunther De Backer [email protected]

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001095238

