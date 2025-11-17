A 25-year-old Sajjad son of Siddique died on Sunday in a fire at a restaurant in Ferozabad, Karachi, , while two other people were injured in separate firing incidents.
A fire broke out in a hotel near Tariq Road in the Ferozabad area, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Sajjad son of Siddique. Authorities confirmed that the deceased was an employee of the same establishment.
The body of the victim has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal procedures, while the police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident within the limits of the FBIA police, a man named Din Muhammad, approximately 40 years old, was injured by a stray bullet. The incident occurred near Sulaiman Ibrahim Mosque.
Rescue services moved the injured person, son of Khair Muhammad, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for immediate medical attention. An investigation into the firing incident has been launched.
A similar incident of indiscriminate firing was also reported from the Sachal area, where 45-year-old Sabir son of Samuel was shot. He was hit by a stray bullet near Dua Restaurant.
The injured person was transferred to JPMC for treatment. Officials of the concerned police stations have initiated further investigations into the three unrelated incidents.