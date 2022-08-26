Optical fiber cable damaged by floodwater in Balochistan

Karachi: The recent torrential rains and the concurrent flooding in Balochistan have not only damaged the road and rail infrastructure, they have also shattered the optical fiber cable in the province leading to connectivity disruption in many parts of the province on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the areas where the data services have been affected are included: Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah.

The PTA said that it was monitoring the situation and would fix this problem soon.

The PTA on its Twitter handle informed on Friday: “Due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan and damage to optical fiber cable, voice and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah.”

In its tweet, the PTCL wrote: “Ongoing torrential rains and flash floods have damaged bridges, roads and infrastructure including optic fiber cables resulting in loss of connectivity in Northern and Central Balochistan. Our technical teams are trying their best to reach the areas to restore services on priority.”