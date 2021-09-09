Owaisi denied permission for meeting in UP’s Barabanki 

Lucknow, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Barabanki district administration in India’s Uttar Pradesh state denied permission for a meeting of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi citing security reasons. Owaisi is currently on a tour of UP, campaigning for his party ahead of the state Assembly polls. He had started his campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday and was scheduled to address a meeting in Barabanki on Thursday.

Sajjad Hussain of the AIMIM had sought permission for the public meeting at Katra Imambara. SDM Sadar Nawabganj, Pankaj Singh, said that due to security reasons, permission could not be given.

Meanwhile, while addressing a party meeting in Sultanpur on Wednesday, Owaisi said that Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country twice because of the foolishness of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party presidents. He was reacting to Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati calling him a ‘vote spoiler’ for their parties. He said that he aimed at consolidating his party’s electoral position, ahead of the Assembly poll in the state.

