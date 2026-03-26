PACRA Maintains Ratings for Sargodha Jute Mills Amid Industry Challenges

Sargodha: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has maintained its entity ratings for Sargodha Jute Mills Limited (SJML), reflecting the company's established presence in Pakistan's jute industry. SJML continues to benefit from its long operational history and stable relationships with key institutional customers, despite facing several industry challenges.

According to The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, SJML manufactures a diverse range of jute products including sacking bags, hessian cloth, yarn, and twines. The jute industry in Pakistan is vital for the packaging of agricultural commodities, particularly wheat procured by government agencies. However, the sector is heavily reliant on imported raw jute, primarily from Bangladesh, due to the superior fiber quality and cost-effectiveness offered by Bangladeshi producers.

The industry faces structural challenges such as volatility in raw jute prices, currency fluctuations, and competition from synthetic packaging alternatives like polypropylene bags. Yet, there is a growing global awareness of the benefits of environmentally sustainable and biodegradable packaging, which has bolstered the long-term relevance of jute products. SJML and other manufacturers are focusing on improving operational efficiencies, diversifying product applications, and maintaining export linkages to stay competitive.

For fiscal year 2025, SJML reported net sales of approximately PKR 3,380 million, down from PKR 5,162 million in FY24. This decline is attributed to reduced demand for government wheat procurement bags, a historically significant component of the company's domestic sales. While export revenues stayed relatively stable, overall volumes were impacted by subdued demand and competitive market dynamics. Margins were pressured by fluctuations in raw jute prices and lower production volumes. Nonetheless, SJML management has continued to implement cost rationalization and operational efficiency measures to support profitability.

Financially, SJML maintains a low-leverage capital structure, with borrowings mostly short-term facilities for seasonal working capital needs. The company has a robust equity base supported by accumulated profits, and prudent working capital management sustains its liquidity profile. Additionally, SJML's diversified investment portfolio provides further financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, PACRA's ratings consider SJML's strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, maintaining cost discipline, and exploring downstream product diversification to reduce dependence on government procurement demand. The ratings are contingent on SJML's ability to sustain its market position amidst evolving industry dynamics while maintaining adequate profitability and a conservative financial risk profile.

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