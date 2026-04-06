PACRA Maintains Stability Rating for ABL Cash Fund as Assets Increase

Karachi: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) announced the maintenance of the stability rating for ABL Cash Fund, citing its low-risk investment strategy and improved investor confidence. The Fund's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose significantly to PKR 66,498 million by December 2025, up from PKR 41,055 million in June 2025, demonstrating its strengthened position in the money market fund category.

According to The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, the ABL Cash Fund invests primarily in short-term, highly liquid instruments, with approximately 97% of its portfolio in cash placements and the remainder in Treasury Bills, Pakistan Investment Bonds, and other avenues. This asset allocation aligns with the Fund's objective of providing consistent returns with high liquidity. The Fund's credit quality remains robust, with around 99% of assets invested in Government securities and AAA-rated instruments, indicating very low credit risk.

The Fund's Weighted Average Maturity stood at seven days in December 2025, reflecting minimal exposure to interest rate fluctuations and ensuring a strong liquidity position. The unit holding pattern shows moderate concentration, with the top ten investors accounting for 38% of total units. Despite this concentration, redemption risk is considered manageable due to the Fund's liquid asset base and short maturity profile.

In terms of performance, ABL Cash Fund delivered a one-year annualized return of 10.75% as of December 2025, slightly below the benchmark return of 11.01%. Nonetheless, the Fund's performance remains aligned with market conditions, underpinned by its conservative investment strategy and high credit quality. Any significant changes in investment policy or compliance with rating criteria could impact the Fund's rating in the future.