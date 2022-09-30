PAF vigorous relief, rehabilitation activities underway in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is vigorously pursuing relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

According to PAF spokesperson, much needed medical assistance is being provided to flood victims at medical camps and through mobile medical teams. PAF Medical Lab Collection Points are also actively involved in diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees.

The PAF personnel have also rescued people stranded at their flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations by utilizing transport fleet, helicopters and boats. Dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water and other household items were also distributed amongst the flood-affected people.