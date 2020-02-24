Pak-Iran border at Taftan closed to avoid spread of coronavirus reportedly found in Iran

February 23, 2020

Pakistani authorities closed Pak-Iran border at Taftan town in Chagai district on Sunday, to avoid spread of coronavirus reportedly found in Iran.

According to official sources, the transit gate and joint markets at the border have been closed, while trade and traveling activities suspended.

Authorities said precautionary and protective measures are being taken in Taftan where 100-bed tent hospital is being established to combat emergency situation at Pak-Iran border.

Source: Radio Pakistan

