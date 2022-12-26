Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and BLINQ strike deal

Islamabad: Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and BLINQ Solutions Private Limited have signed an agreement with an aim to fast-track payment collections and facilitate existing and new customers to make payments from a wide range of payment options.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) and Asif Hasan (Founder and CEO, BLINQ) signed the agreement along with senior officials of both companies including Mr. Muhammad Kashif (SVP, Digital Business, PQGTL), Muhammad Shoaib Akhtar (SEVP – Operations, PQGTL), Muhammad Saleem (CFO, PQGTL), Kashan Rafique Ahmed (Head of Automation, PQGTL) and Hassaan Rahim (Head of Business and Partnership, BLINQ).

While expressing his views at the signing ceremony, Mr. Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) said, “Pak-Qatar Takaful is committed to providing convenient and innovative services to its customers. Our partnership with BLINQ is yet another step forward in this endeavour. By enabling wide range of payment options, we are hopeful to create a long term positive impact across our customer base.”

Mr. Asif Hasan (Founder and CEO, BLINQ) while sharing his viewpoint stated that “BLINQ remains focused on supporting businesses in pursuit of digital transformation through its centralized payment aggregation service. Our collaboration with Pak-Qatar Takaful Group will provide their customers the freedom to transact from their preferred mediums.”

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) is one of the leading General Takaful companies in Pakistan. PQGTL offers comprehensive General Takaful products’ portfolio for corporate customers as well as individual clients. The company’s shareholders include some of the strongest financial institutions in the state of Qatar such as Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC), and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB).

BLINQ is a B2B Fintech, offering services in bill and payment aggregation space. It provides end-to-end digital bill presentment, payment collection and settlement solutions for businesses of all sizes. We enable businesses to present bills and collect payments in the easiest, fastest and safest way.