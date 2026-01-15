KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik is currently in Riyadh, leading the Pakistani delegation at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2026, hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The focus of the visit is to enhance cooperation in mining and explore joint investment opportunities between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
According to Pakistan Petroleum Limited, on the sidelines of the forum, Minister Malik met with Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef. Their discussions centered around strengthening bilateral cooperation in the mining and minerals sector, with an emphasis on the mineral value chain. The Saudi Minister acknowledged the growing global focus on mining and critical minerals and reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Pakistan's mineral sector with its resources and expertise.
Minister Malik emphasized the strong relations between the two nations and Pakistan's commitment to deepening collaboration. He mentioned ongoing efforts for cooperation between the Geological Survey of Pakistan and the Saudi Geological Survey, highlighting the mineral potential of the Tethyan Belt. He identified fertilizer production and medical equipment manufacturing as potential areas for joint ventures.
The Pakistani delegation includes senior policymakers, state-owned enterprise leaders, private sector representatives, and mining stakeholders, including PPL, OGDCL, and others. Pakistan's participation at FMF 2026 is organized by Pakistan Petroleum Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, focusing on showcasing Pakistan's mineral opportunities under the theme "Mineral Marvel - Unleashing Pakistan's Mineral Revolution."
H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, expressed support for the delegation and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister Malik. He noted that Pakistan's presence at the forum would enhance the longstanding relations between the two countries. During his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, Minister Al-Khorayef commended its design and visual impact.