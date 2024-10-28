Islamabad: In a solemn tribute to one of Pakistan’s most celebrated heroes, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the Services Chiefs and the Armed Forces, commemorated the 76th martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honor. The ceremony highlighted his extraordinary bravery during the 1948 conflict at Pir Kaleva Ridge, where he stood firm against numerous Indian assaults.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, “Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed’s heroic stand and ultimate sacrifice continue to inspire those who defend Pakistan’s sovereignty today.” The commemoration event not only recognized Janjua’s valor but also underscored the enduring commitment of the Armed Forces to the nation’s security and their readiness to uphold it at all costs.
The nation’s leaders and military officials expressed their deep pride in Janjua and all other soldiers who have given their lives in service to Pakistan, reaffirming the country’s gratitude and respect for their gallant contributions.
The post Pakistan Armed Forces Honor Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed on 76th Martyrdom Anniversary appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.