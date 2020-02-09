February 9, 2020

Rawalpindi, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers, Mr. Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier. These climbers were part of an International Winter Expedition attempting to summit Broad Peak but stranded enroute due to sickness.

