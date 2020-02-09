National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News

Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers, Mr. Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier

February 9, 2020

Rawalpindi, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers, Mr. Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier. These climbers were part of an International Winter Expedition attempting to summit Broad Peak but stranded enroute due to sickness.

 

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: