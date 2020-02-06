Pakistan Embassy held Seminar and Photo exhibition in Paris to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

February 6, 2020

Islamabad, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): A Seminar and a special art exhibition was held at the Embassy to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The event held in Paris yesterday on the theme of “Humans without Human Rights” was addressed by French Depute Mr. Jean Bernard Sempastous, President of Pakistan-France Friendship group in the French National Assembly. Professor Annie Krieger-Krynicki, the famous French scholar and recipient of Sitavae Pakistan also spoke on the occasion, says a press release received from Paris here today.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque in his opening remarks expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir assuring on the full moral, political and diplomatic support for realization of their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council resolutions. Messages of President and Prime Minister were also read on the occasion.

Mr. Jean Bernad Sempastous in his remarks said that the conflict in Kashmir between Pakistan and India was 70 years old and had caused thousands of deaths. He said that Indian action on 5th August last year has once again highlighted the need for stakeholders of Kashmir dispute and the world community to play their role toward peaceful resolution of one of the oldest conflict of the world.

He stressed the need for restoration of universally accepted human rights of Kashmiris and called upon India to fully restore the communication blockage and lift the curfew. Later, Mr. Jean Bernad Sempastous and the Ambassador jointly inaugurated the painting and art exhibition, where paintings by diverse artists were at display. Special artwork by a Kashmiri artist Ms. Muzna Khawaja was also showcased. The painting and photos displayed in the exhibition highlighting the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

